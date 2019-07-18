Simple ways that will help to get rid of a headache
Many people are often faced with the unpleasant feeling of a headache.
Sometimes, no matter how many people did not drink tablets and other medicines, the pain still persists, but only compounded. Doctors say that when such feelings do not have to go to the pharmacy for new drugs. There are a number of simple but effective methods that will help you to get rid of a headache.
Technique # 1: deep breathing
During the headache attack, try to clean up your breathing rhythm. Your breathing should be deep: you need to slowly inhale through nose and exhale through the mouth. Two or three minutes of such practices will help to get rid of a headache. Very often it comes because of oxygen starvation.
It works exactly the same as in the previous method. Fresh air and movement will allow you to saturate the body with necessary oxygen.
Method # 3: glass of cool water
Sometimes headache occurs with dehydration, the dehydration. Therefore, it is very useful for the first symptoms to drink a glass of cool normal water.
Method # 4: Apple
This is because fruit acids help to balance acid-alkaline levels in the body, eliminating the discomfort. Remember that Apple have is certainly with the skin.
Food filled with protein, helps to normalize blood sugar levels. With its lack or surges may occur headache. If you want to get rid of it or prevent its occurrence at all, just eat small portions of protein foods.
Method # 6: ginger tea
Another drink, effectively relieving migraines. Ginger tea is especially useful when the headache is accompanied by nausea.
Method # 7: cold compress
You need to put in place, where headache, a cold compress. Sometimes enough to put the language ice cube. So all cool is clearly able to get rid of a headache man.