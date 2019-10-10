Simple ways to help keep the intestines healthy for a long time
The Guardian has published the recommendation of the doctors that helps to maintain the health of the most important organ of the intestines. According to experts, simple ways in this business can be very effective.
First of all, for a healthy intestinal microflora, the researchers advised to eat foods high in fiber. According to scientists, a sufficient amount of fiber in the diet “is crucial to the normal functioning of the body, since fiber is split into substances with anti-inflammatory properties”.
In addition, stated the experts, any man, regardless of age, must strive to decrease in your diet the number of foods high in salt, saturated fat. It is also important to strictly use sparingly red meat.
For those who want to have a healthy gut, experts advise to stick to the habit always to visit the toilet after the first urge to defecate, do not delay this process. Ideally, the toilet should visit in the morning after Breakfast.
For digestive health it is important that the body will not suffer from stress effects, add doctors. In addition, specialists advised to take antibiotics only in cases of urgent need and motivated.
The scientists believe in the fact that intestinal health is closely related to whether mothers fed their newborns breast. Without breastfeeding the intestinal microbiome of the child is not in danger to develop to the desired extent, and this will contribute to a greater risk of inflammatory diseases, the researchers noted.