Since the legalization of a significant number of children suffered from food with cannabis (PHOTO)

С момента легализации значительное количество детей пострадало от еды с каннабисом (ФОТО)

A preliminary study of the Pediatric community of Canada found that “a significant number of children” required medical attention after ingestion of cannabis in October, when the substance was legalized.

September-December 2018 the Pediatric community of Canada has recorded 16 formal cases in which children were seriously injured after the use of recreational cannabis.

In 6 of these cases, children under the age of 18 accidentally ate food with cannabis and 1 child accidentally smoked. In 4 cases this was done deliberately. In each incident, the cannabis belonged to a parent or guardian. In the remaining cases, the information is not disclosed.

In addition, the study argues that victims should be considered and those children who not only suffered directly from the use of, but also from the actions of others consume people (e.g. friends or parents).

According to community survey data say about the need for more legal regulation, which puts the needs of the children in the first place, as well as educational programs.

