Since then, as Solskjaer became the head coach, “Manchester United” lost in the League more matches than he’s won
January 23, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
OLE Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick
In the framework of the 24th round of the English Premier League “Manchester United” at old Trafford suffered a humiliating defeat by Burnley’s 0:2, and let Chelsea in the fight for 4th place on 6 points.
Note that since OLE Gunnar Solskjaer in March 2019 was on a regular basis the head coach of the red devils, the team lost in the Premier League more matches than won, 12 to 11, according to Opta.
We will add that “Burnley” ended its losing streak at old Trafford that lasted from 1962.
We will remind, the club over the past 4 days suffered their second consecutive defeat in the Premier League, and, by the same score last Sunday, United have lost to Liverpool.