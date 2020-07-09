Sinchenko doping “Manchester Siti” of ustanoviti storione desagana in Englishiyskyy Prem courier-Ls (video)

| July 9, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Зінченко допоміг "Манчестер Сіті" встановити історичне досягнення в Англійській прем'єр-лізі (видео)

Oleksandr Sinchenko in prohibit s Valentino Lazaro

Naperedodni in the framework of the 34th round Anglisko Prem courier-play extempo “Manchester Siti” on rdname “Etched” rsns “Newcastle” – 5:0.

Uves match for gospodaru vystupiv Oleksandr Sinchenko.

Zaznaczono scho pidopichni Josep Guardali in this podenco ustanovili storioni record tochnih assists in one game u under APL – grafts “Siti” zrobili iz 787 840, or 93.7 per cent.

Dadamo scho Taka statistics leads iz the 2003/04 season.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr