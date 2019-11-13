‘Sing my Moscow’: 12-year-old American with a Russian soul talent read poems about the capital of Russia
October 3 in Gallery of arts of Zurab Tsereteli in Moscow the winners of the Nationwide event “Sing my Moscow”. A month, the jury watched videos of hundreds of participants who made a Declaration of love to the Russian capital in poems, prose and songs. An unexpected and wonderful gift has become a 12-year-old American with the Russian roots of Vasilissa Seneko, famous in America, a girl called Shirley temple.
Vasilisa made the video with the poem of Nino Sabanadze “to Moscow with love” and sent it to the competition from Princeton, where he lives with his family. After the video received a letter from my mother Vasilisa, she thanked the organizers of the project, noting that this year, along with her daughter visited Moscow and girl would still be alive the joy of meeting this great city. About it writes “Evening Moscow”
“She was so happy! Daughter again and again want to study Russian language and even dream to move to live in Russia! Vasilisa — American, in which the lives of Russian spirit!” — said the mother of a talented girl.
The poet Nino Sabanadze so pleased with the performance of Vasilisa that she wrote a poem especially for her, called “Morning in the village.” The young actress and her mother are grateful to the poet for such a responsive attitude and for the fact that she appreciated the work the girls over the preservation of the Russian language and culture. In addition, the family of the young actress is grateful to the honored artist of Russia, Maestro Avner Verius for the support of Vasilisa in her creative projects.
The parents Vasilisa disappointed with the attitude of the organizers of the contest to the efforts of their daughter. Seneko is the only one of all participants who are not native Russian speakers. She is making a Titanic effort to study and preserve the Russian language and culture, even though she lives overseas. The girl put a lot of effort in order to prepare to read the poem without an accent that she had in the end turned out fine. But the organizers didn’t mentioned and not even mentioned at the ceremony that Vasilisa will definitely have earned through my own efforts and talent.
“Great and wonderful, when Russian children read poems in their native language. But we have a different situation. Vasilisa was born and lives in America and she is making great efforts in order to know, to read and to speak the great Russian language. And these are the works of the organizers just had to ignore and notice, celebrate and be encouraged”, — said the girl’s mother.
She admitted that family members Vasilisa “gets very surprised when at the Ceremony the name of Vasilissa Seneko never sounded”.
“It would be possible to give her Diploma to the memory of the event. It was easy to make. Next time Vasilisa just don’t want to believe in the fairness of the competition.” — said the mother of the child.
Vasilisa Seneko known in the US as a second Shirley temple – the incredibly popular Oscar-winning actress is a baby. Vasilisa was born in America, her dad is American and my mother Russian ballerina. At age 12, the young star has already appeared on the Avenue of stars in Hollywood, in the world famous theater “Apollo” in new York and participate in the show “the best!” on the First channel in Russia.
National action #Moomoomoo was organized by the Moscow Department of national policy of interregional relations and non-profit Foundation “International integration technology” with the support of the Federal Agency for the Affairs of nationalities.
Residents of Moscow, near and far abroad read their own poems, works of Russian poets, sang songs and even danced. The entire event attracted over 1,600 people.
12-year-old Vasilisa Seneko was born in the US but speaks Russian without an accent: it is a merit mother, who was able to maintain the native language for my daughter. In summer the family often went to relax in the Russian hinterland.
Parents previously noticed the girl’s artistic abilities and supported her talents: Vasilisa easily and with pleasure was engaged and continues to engage in acting, music, dancing, singing, delighting not only themselves, but others as well. The girl managed to finish several Programs in Acting for children in new York and California, such as Acting Studio for Kids (NY), Young Actors Program at Beverly Hills (CA), The Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute (NY & Hollywood), Modeling and Career Center (PA).
Ahead Vasilisa also waiting for a new project in Los Angeles, where she will participate this winter. This is a big project, so let’s wish the young artist good luck.