Singapore airport attacked by drones
In Singapore there was a failure in the operation of the airport over a few drones and bad weather. Seven flights have been cancelled and a further 18 detained, according to .
Work Changi airport suspended as a precaution. The civil aviation authority of Singapore launched an investigation into the incident.
It should be noted that this is not the first case. Last week one of the runways Changi airport is already closed for several hours as a result of in close proximity to the air port of drones. Changes in the work affected about 40 flights.
A few days ago, the international airport in Frankfurt am main, considered one of the largest in Europe, was forced to suspend work for half an hour for flying a drone in the southern part of the object.