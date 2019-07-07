Singer Adele after the divorce was walking through Hyde Park with a new man
July 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Singer Adele after her divorce from Simon Konecki walked through Hyde Park located in London, with a new man. Mystery man was holding star’s hand, reports The Sun.
Friend Adele Alan Carr commented on the situation. It turned out, the fans spotted the singer in the company of his husband Paul Drayton. Star is in close contact with the couple and even organized for her wedding.
“A new man Adele is in great shape,” joked Carr on Twitter.
It is worth noting that in October 2012, Adele gave birth to Konecki son Angelo, but the relationship the pair has legalized only five years later. The ceremony took place in Los Angeles. The divorce of stars fans found out on 20 April 2019.