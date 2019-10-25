Singer Adele lost a lot of weight through training (photos, video)
British singer Adele, which in September filed for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki (which broke up in April), lost a lot of weight. As informs edition Daily Mail, the 31-year-old star appeared at a party in Hollywood in honor of the birthday of the rapper Drake, stunned the audience with their appearance. Black velvet dress with bare shoulders emphasized much postroynevshaya figure. Hairstyle Adele made in the style of the heroine of Sharon stone from the movie “Casino”.
The singer has lost more than eight kilos thanks to training. Last spring she took up Pilates muscle strengthening exercises at a slow pace, without overvoltage. And it was exactly what she needed. Adele attends classes with her friend Ajda field, American actress, wife of British singer Robbie Williams.
In addition to Adele at the party there were many stars but not her alleged new boyfriend is a black rapper Skepta.
Adele to lose weight
See also: divorce husband, singer Adele can sue her $ 90 million.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter