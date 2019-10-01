Singer Adele meets black rapper (photos)
British singer Adele meets black rapper, known by his stage name Skepta (real name Joseph Junior Adenuga). This claim the British media. Skepta — Nigerian origin. Last year he had an affair with supermodel Naomi Campbell.
The star friends hope that she Skepta that have long been on friendly relations, will be a great couple. According to Daily Mail, Adele and the rapper increasingly see people together. Two weeks ago the singer attended the 37 th anniversary of the musician, which he celebrated in London.
Adele is one of the richest singers in the UK. Her fortune is estimated at 180 million. Skepta at the moment is “worth” about five million dollars.
31-year-old Adele in September I filed for a divorce from her husband Simon Konecki.
