Singer Alyosha showed ka spent the weekend
July 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The actress published a family photo.
Singer Alyosha spent a vacation with his family.
“Vidpochinok best for me — an hour, scho mi carried out at once” — confessed to the artist by family the. In the photo, the singer is imprinted with your heirs – Marc and Roman.
Now Alyosha is ready to start working on new songs and videos.
