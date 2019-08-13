Singer Alyosha with her husband and sons at the premiere of the cartoon “Angry Birds 2”
August 13, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
The actress shared a family snapshot.
Singer Alyosha has published in his microblog a family photo. In the picture the star is depicted with her husband Taras Poplars and their sons Marc and Roman. As it turned out, the star family in full strength went to the movies for the premiere of the cartoon “Angry Birds 2”.
“Mina Prem R multfilmu “Angry Birds 2″. Nasmelilsya the lastly time spent an hour. Recomendado for Garnier mood for the weekend links!” — signed by the artist.
Loading...