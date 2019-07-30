Singer, Anna Dobrydneva presented a collection of stylish swimwear

Anna Dobrydneva debuted at Odessa Fashion Week as a designer.

Певица Анна Добрыднева презентовала коллекцию стильных купальников

Recently, in the framework of Odessa Fashion Week was a fashion show of lingerie collection in A Fight Anne Dobrydneva, which she has developed together with the brand Reine Rouge.

In addition to the underwear was also presented sexy swimwear. The collection consists of stylish patterns and neon colors with popular leopard print.

