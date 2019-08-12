Singer Ciara admired the slim legs in extremely short dress

| August 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The star looks edgy.

Певица Сиара восхитила стройными ножками в экстремально коротком платье

A lover of vivid images 33-year-old Ciara once again surprised fans. Wearing a dress the noodles with the high collar, the singer looked bold and sexy.

On the new photos that Ciara shared with fans, the star is on the background of the gray wall, making her image more vivid.

Neon dress the noodles with long sleeves and high collar is of extremely short length and exposes the slender legs of the singer. On the hem of the dress, tight to the hip, there’s a castle snake, which can be unbuttoned to the neck.

The singer picked up sandals high heels the color of the dress.

From jewelry — only rings, and hair collected in a tight ponytail. Such outfits Ciara chose the day light makeup with a glossy sheen on the lips.

Fans were blinded so favorite singer: “Neon color made for you, si”, That’s it feet!”, “Fire!”, — without constraining emotions wrote followers.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.