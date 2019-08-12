Singer Ciara admired the slim legs in extremely short dress
The star looks edgy.
A lover of vivid images 33-year-old Ciara once again surprised fans. Wearing a dress the noodles with the high collar, the singer looked bold and sexy.
On the new photos that Ciara shared with fans, the star is on the background of the gray wall, making her image more vivid.
Neon dress the noodles with long sleeves and high collar is of extremely short length and exposes the slender legs of the singer. On the hem of the dress, tight to the hip, there’s a castle snake, which can be unbuttoned to the neck.
The singer picked up sandals high heels the color of the dress.
From jewelry — only rings, and hair collected in a tight ponytail. Such outfits Ciara chose the day light makeup with a glossy sheen on the lips.
Fans were blinded so favorite singer: “Neon color made for you, si”, That’s it feet!”, “Fire!”, — without constraining emotions wrote followers.