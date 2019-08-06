Singer ed Sheeran has broken a record by U2
Popular British musician ed Sheeran recently admitted that he feels anxiety from their own popularity. He’s only 28 years old, on account of his four Studio albums.
In addition, as it became known today, a concert tour by British singer-songwriter in support of her fourth Studio album, “Divide” became the highest grossing in history, beating the record of U2 eight years ago.
The tour started in March 2017 and has 255 performances. Ahead of Sheeran 12 concerts, but he has already collected 736 million dollars.
Concerts ed Sheeran, held in 43 countries, visited more than 8.5 million people. The average attendance of he is much lower – around 34.5 thousand people against 66 thousand have U2 playing in the stadium.
“Thank you to each and everyone of those who were at my concerts. There are only 12. I’ll never forget”-
the musician commented on the record to Instagram.