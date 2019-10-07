Singer Jerry Heil presented a new album
Jerry Heil (Jan Shamaeva) gathered a full hall of one of the Metropolitan clubs of Kiev. Not without surprises, celebrity guests and friendly support of the fans.
The concert began with a delay of almost an hour. This time, fans used to take pictures in a large photo zones and dance to a dj set Daria Kolomiiets.
Opened the concert with Jerry’s iconic songs for her “Protection cancellation”, which began in the lyrical version, accompanying himself on a synthesizer, and finished in the well-known sound.
During the concert Ian had three images: from sneakers and sweatshirts to pajamas with pandas and bright pink costume.
In between, during which the artist dressed up, on the screen there was a short video. One of them told Jerry how hard it was to start a career artist, because at first the girl became popular the cover, but conflict with the well-known music company was the impetus to write his own music.
In another video appeared the grandmother of the actress, who asked her granddaughter to be what she wants, even “in shorts, but not pants on”.
Also a surprise was the appearance of one of the fans on stage. The guy invited his girlfriend and after touching of the words was on one knee and proposed to her. The girl said Yes to the applause of the audience. A few held the stage under a lyrical song from the new album.
During his speech, Jerry Heil danced and sang along all present: from pre-school to their parents. Throughout the whole concert gave her paintings and many colors. Among those present noticed how well-known bloggers and artists who came to support a colleague.
During a performance of the song “Arithmetic” the audience in unison turned on the flashlights on phones and sang along with Jerry.
Finally, the star sang “Guard cancel”, but this time in the finals of the woman in Ukrainian costume and sang the chorus in the folk style, as in the clip.
The girl also decided to make a surprise, breaking the piñata with Goodies, but she lacked the strength, so from a hall called the guy who did broke the figurine and threw candy to the audience.
So easy but fans did not let the singer, and asked her for an encore. And Jerry Heil still came out to perform “Bili Croci”.