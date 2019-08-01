Singer Kamaliya admired postroynevshaya figure

August 1, 2019
The singer showed postroynevshaya figure.

Певица Камалия восхитила постройневшей фигурой

Kamaliya together with his family went on a cruise on the liner. The singer shared out interesting images. They have already visited the Italian city of Genoa, in the French Marseille and on the Spanish island of Majorca, where, according to the singer, they spent the day at home.

On one of the images Diana is depicted with her daughters – Arabella and Mirabella. The artist emphasized the slender figure-fitting dresses in two shades of pink with spicy neckline. Kamaliya lost a lot of weight and looks great.

Girls were dressed in identical pink dresses with lace skirt and gold sandals.

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.