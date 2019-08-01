Singer Kamaliya admired postroynevshaya figure
The singer showed postroynevshaya figure.
Kamaliya together with his family went on a cruise on the liner. The singer shared out interesting images. They have already visited the Italian city of Genoa, in the French Marseille and on the Spanish island of Majorca, where, according to the singer, they spent the day at home.
On one of the images Diana is depicted with her daughters – Arabella and Mirabella. The artist emphasized the slender figure-fitting dresses in two shades of pink with spicy neckline. Kamaliya lost a lot of weight and looks great.
Girls were dressed in identical pink dresses with lace skirt and gold sandals.
