Singer Kamaliya have come to the fashion show of second-hand
Singer Kamaliya, wife of the British-Ukrainian businessman and billionaire Pakistani origin, Mohammad Zahoor attended a children’s fashion show (Fashion Week Junior), who for the third consecutive year was held in Kyiv.
The highlight of the children’s fashion week, which started on 10 October, was the fact that the first day of the show was social, all the clothes were made of altered things from flea markets and second-hand stores.
Children designers have focused on the ekotrend. Its main goal: to show that excessive consumption inappropriate even on the fashion runway, and the second life of things — a normal practice, and even the rich and famous do not hesitate to wear clothes made of recycled materials.
While the cost of each image, which showed on the runway, does not exceed 200 UAH.
Together with child models on the catwalk came the well-known Ukrainian leading Lilia Rebrik, Anatoliy Anatolich and Nadezhda Matveeva.
On the show also along with his son came to Fame Kaminska from “Neonglow”, presenter Andrey Dzhedzhula and other celebrities.