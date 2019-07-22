Singer Kira Mazur introduced me to her boyfriend
The popularity of the singer Kira Mazur is growing every day, and her music — a combination of Ukrainian folk with different musical styles — leaves few people indifferent. It is not surprising that interest in the girl will increase more and more. Viva.ua questioned Kira about a personal relationship with the guy, Dima, love, jealousy and sex. Candid interviews turned out!
— Kira, let’s now simple and easy talk about eternal love.
Oh, it is very important, because now I am preparing a very special song for me and it is about her. Love is all what keeps the world. That’s all around. Maybe someone do not think so, and I’m sure of it.
— His first love remember?
First love… it’s hard to say. First love is more love. I was in first grade (laughs). Love and infatuation are two different things. Only now I really love.
— Then let’s talk about it. You’re in a relationship with Dima for more than five years. Share moments that he impressed you especially deep.
There were many, because he is the perfect man and always something surprising. Sometimes even when I just freeze looking at him and think, “Damn, Holy shit! He is so hot and all mine!” (laughs). One of the first legendary stories happened when we first started our relationship. We talked a lot, found each other some similarity. And once we started talking about dreams. He asked what I dream and I said I really want to become an actress. And in response saw the human eye, in which there was not a drop of doubt that it would happen. No phrases such as “it’s impossible”, “why do you need this?”. And I was stunned by this calm and sincere faith, in which there was no framework, no obstacles, nor, especially, lie.
There is another story about trust. In the first month of our life together my student (Kira was the owner of a music school — approx. ed.) in my birthday gave me a ticket to Spain to Ibiza. I knew that it’s not really a cultural place. Decided that Dima me there won’t. With these thoughts came home and shared the whole story, and in response I heard: “that’s So cool! You deserve it. You work so hard. Fly. Get some rest.” I round shocked eyes saying, “This is so? My office still have repairs to finish up.” And he said, “So I’ll do it. Fly.” All of these events each time getting more and more convinced me that I will stay with that person forever. With this level of trust, no mean or negative thoughts simply do not and can not be.
— And now you’re a famous artist. Often in pairs, where one is a public personality, this is the most sinister jealousy, which leads to conflicts and even separations. How do you run these things?
We have it just yet. We do not create reasons for this. It arises from distrust. And when trust is there, how can there be jealousy? While there, I remembered — there was one story when he was angry. Was the shooting of the video, I was wearing a jacket on a naked body. And in the process of shooting it I was working and, accordingly, had the chest. God, what was with me then at home! He was yelling so loud. So angry I never saw him again. He was very offended when. For the whole day (laughs).
— There is a theory that the love lives three years. Do you agree with that?
No, of course. Love is eternal. Maybe love evaporates during this time. But true love is only getting stronger.
In your environment your relationship is often compared to the relationship of a brother and sister. Why?
Yes, it’s true. We are just very similar. When we are in some company and act like a couple that jumps on each other with kissing, people really think that we are brother and sister. We’re really similar after all, spend a lot of time, so gradually transformed into each other.
— What role in your relationship is sex? As this is an important aspect of a strong relationship?
Important! Very important! At first — actually, the main (laughs). We have, quite frankly, it all started with a passion. Dima initially I loved it outwardly. Then he began to surprise me with things. One day one of my friends told me some sob story and asked: “when you were first had sex?”. I said, “On the second day of Dating”. She: “what? How so?” And I said, “Yes. And I am very sorry about that first missed day.”
— Describe Dima 5 adjectives.
By the way, before I met him, I had a wish list and there has been described Dima. He is very kind, genuinely honest, open, insanely beautiful and infinitely strong. May continue, but here are five.
— As Dima influences your writing? They say that all love songs. They have you about him?
Yes, in many ways about him. There are, of course, the songs are more abstract. But all that about love, of course, about him. And it affected me not only in terms of a relationship. He somehow manages to infiltrate not only my heart but also in brain and lead me (laughs). Dima is the first person who sees and hears everything that I create. Evaluates, directs. He is rather tough and constructive criticism. His opinion of me is really important.
— Tell us a little about Dima from the other side. What does he do? Where he was born? How old is he?
We are the same age with Dima. Us for 28 years. He hails from Melitopol. We can say that Dima is the owner and Creator of something new and ambitious in the online expanses of our country and abroad. We always wanted, in addition to the main occupation, to do some business. Don’t want to get attached to any one place, I want to work and travel at the same time. In short, we once dreamed about online business a year ago started it. My team has created an online English language school. After a few days we have the official opening.
— Well, traditionally, at least. What can we expect from you in the near future? Share the plans.
I finish the album, which is presenting this fall. In August I sent in a nationwide tour, the festival “Z Krainy in Ukraine.” And yet, as I’m already in the beginning of our interview said, working on a very special song for me, which also plans to show the world this autumn and it is prepared at least a special video. In General, a lot of work, and it makes me happy. What you all want.