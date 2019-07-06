Singer KISHE presented a candid video for the song “Qiu nich”
Singer KISHE presented a candid video for the song “Qiu nich“. Shocking, burning and passionate and full of tenderness robot fall in love with the first frame and doesn’t let go until the last second.
Soulful, looking into the soul the glance of the protagonist, the actress of drama theatre Kristina Morozova hypnotizing and makes you believe in a three-minute love story on urban lyrical ballad “Qiu nich“, the author of which was the artist himself KISHE.
1000 hours of filming, 1,000 hours of installation,1,000 hours without sleep, this clip is more like a teaser for a feature film than a music video. In the process of filming the characters were forced to bare not only feelings, but just to strip naked. This shock, this sensation is a passion of Mature love, meaningful, sensitive, real.
“I am very happy that I finally can share this video to work with your audience, you just can’t imagine what we went through to produce this film. Truthful, sincere, filled with love. There were moments when despair was setting and just wanted to scream from frustration. My family was shocked by the shooting and the fact that I was almost a week was out. I have been hard on this clip, but we did it. Special thanks to Christine for the talent and restraint, and, of course, my wife Oksana, for the fact that it understands and accepts me the way I am”
said KISHE.