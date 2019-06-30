Singer Kylie Minogue has found true love
Singer Kylie Minogue said she’s found true love. 51-year-old actress is in a relationship with 44-year-old Director of the renowned magazine.
The star shared that seven-year age difference does not prevent them to enjoy the happiness. The singer met with Paul Solomons, who is the head of the popular magazine GQ to a secular event. She noted that even in adult life can be sweet and romantic, especially if you meet true love.
Previously, the star was Dating British actor Joshua Sass, but because of his constant cheating Kylie Minogue was forced to cancel the upcoming engagement. It is worth noting that the media were often attributed to the new beloved actress romances with Lana Del Rey, Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid.
