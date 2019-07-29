Singer Leona Lewis has tied the knot with choreographer Dennis Juha
British singer Leona Lewis left the ranks of the enviable brides.
So, on Saturday, July 27th, 34-year-old singer tied the knot with choreographer Dennis Auha. The wedding ceremony was held in Tuscany, Italy. A couple invited to your event for about 180 guests.
As reports the edition Hello, among those present at the ceremony, the newlyweds were colleague Lewis from band Sugababes keisha Buchanan and the winner of the show “the Voice” Jermaine Jackson, who gave to love his speech.
During the wedding of Leon had three dress – down the aisle the bride walked under the Ave Maria in a long white dress, closer to the dinner, the singer wore a red outfit with beads, well, toward evening, Lewis appeared before the guests in jumpsuits with rhinestones.
Note that the 34-year-old Leon, and 30-year-old Dennis have been together for eight years. The couple started Dating when Juha worked as a choreographer during one of the tours of the artist. In 2018, the couple announced their engagement.