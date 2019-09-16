Singer Rod Stewart has told about a 3-year struggle with cancer
British singer Rod Stewart has told about a 3 year successful battle with cancer. The doctors gave the musician a terrible diagnosis in February 2016.
Stewart had a routine screening, allowing early detection of prostate cancer. The contractor has long concealed the disease from the fans, but now that I defeated the tumor, decided to confess.
Stewart appeared before the public in the company of ex-colleagues in the team Kenny Faces – Ronnie wood and Kenny Jones. The artist encouraged viewers to carefully monitor the health and undergo regular medical examination, reports the Mirror.