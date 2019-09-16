Singer Rod Stewart said that he was diagnosed with cancer (photo)

The famous British singer Rod Stewart has made a sensational confession, saying that three years ago he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

According to the Mirror, the musician said that the disease was discovered accidentally during a routine standard inspection. Fortunately, she was identified at an early stage.

According to 74-year-old kind of, he was able to fight the disease because of the hard treatment he was held in secret.

In 2000, Stewart removed a malignant tumor of the thyroid gland, after which he feared that can’t sing.

Rod married for the third time to former model and photographer, the 48-year-old penny Lancaster. The couple have two sons — 13-year-old eight-year-old Alastair and Aiden.

In total he has eight children from five different women.

