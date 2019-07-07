Singer Sianga radically changed her image
July 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
About transgender actress, there was no news since last December. Besides, she didn’t updated her Instagram for a year.
And now the celebrity of the 8th season of “the Voice” reminded myself with fresh images in a new way — she changed hairstyle.
“I missed you”, — wrote Sianga under the post.
The girl has considerably shortened her hair, and she has the caret. The shots of the singer posing with lavender in their hands. In addition, the footage shows that Sianga noticeably thinner.