Singh is not afraid to fight back ultraprivate a screamer on Muslimfest (PHOTO)

Loading...

MP of Brampton, who had to communicate with scalps against Muslims by a man at a Muslim festival in MISSISSAUGA on Sunday, said that, answering him, he was guided by the behavior of his older brother, found themselves in a similar situation two years ago.

The man who calls himself the leader of the “National Alliance” has published a 10 minute video about your visit on an annual Muslim holiday. From time to time, walk along the festive streets interrupted him, shouting that any persistent discrimination and hatred faced by Muslims is an exaggeration.

After MP from the NDP Guratan Singh (Gurratan Singh) ended the speech before the participants and left the scene, the man became aggressive to ask him provocative questions, which was also filmed and published on social networks.

“Do you know that Islamophobia was invented by “Muslim brotherhood” in 1990, said this man, the Deputy from the district of Brampton East. – It’s true.”

“Look, this hate, this racism, I’m completely against this, we in Canada, the racism is not needed,” replied Singh to this person, thus employees voluntary security tried not to let them get close to each other.

Then the instigator repeatedly asked Singh, whether it supports the official use of Sharia law in Ontario. Stating that such a practice has, often made xenophobic right-wing groups and activists.

“I despise people like you, it screams Singh. – You’re full of shit, mate.”

Voluntary vigilantes, apparently, tried to get provocateur from the territory of the festival.

Speaking at the parade on labor Day in Toronto on Monday, Singh said that answering this man’s statements, he took a cue from his older brother.

“My brother taught me a very important lesson, that is, each time we experience racism, we should not be afraid of it and confront him,’ said Singh. – Whenever I meet with manifestations of Islamophobia, I would never say: “I am not a Muslim”, I say that hate don’t belong here”.

During the election campaign the leader of the NDP at the Federal level in 2017, the brother of Hurricane Jagmeet also had bad experiences with scalps against Muslims by a man at an event in Brampton.

The way he acted in that situation, as did not avoid conflict with hate-filled woman and how did you manage to cool her ardor, aroused universal recognition.

Muslimfest is an annual event in MISSISSAUGA, held at Celebration Square, which includes prayer, standup, musical performances, outdoor market, outdoor cafes and playgrounds for children.

The participants regularly contacted by politicians of all stripes.

In MISSISSAUGA, according to the census, there are several hundreds of thousands of Muslims and its Muslim community has been the focus of racist groups and their individual representatives.

In 2018 one of the candidates for mayor of the city, openly declaring their Islamophobia, has become the second vote, received the support of 13.5%, that is, more than 16,000 votes.