Singing cat became an Internet star

The animal was intended to hit the well-known American stars.
On Instagram-page Sokimunchkin, which has about three thousand subscribers, there was a funny video with a cat in the main movie, which “sings” a cover of the song Bad Guy recently famed American singer Billy Iles, the website segodnya.ua.
By the way, the young singer Billy Ailes was an unexpected discovery in the world of music. Her fan base consists of millions of people, and will not leave indifferent even the Pets. Cat-blogger, the juices of the Munchkin breed, for example, have created their own cover of one of the big hits of Billy, namely the track Bad Guy. Network users write that it’s even better than the original.
