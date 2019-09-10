Singing is good for health: five reasons to sing
Whether you sing in the shower, for household chores or doing the vocals doesn’t matter. Importantly, what are the benefits of this activity is to your health.
Reasons to sing plenty! The body will be so grateful.
- Singing increases the overall tone, prolongs youth, and retains the shape
An hour of singing lessons, consumes 120 calories. This will help you to get rid of excess weight. In addition, during the singing you practicing proper breathing strengthens the diaphragm and the active face muscles and the press. It makes you toned, wrinkles and, potentially, extends the life.
- Singing adjusts nervous system
Doctors recommend singing to people with disorders such as neuroses, depression and phobias. Singing also calms migraines and aligns the emotional background at its instability. In addition, speech disorders are corrected with singing. It’s all in the endorphins, produced when you sing. It saves you from unnecessary clips and gives a positive perception of themselves and the world.
- Singing protects and regenerates the respiratory system
A quick inhalation and slow exhalation during singing lessons, strengthens the muscles responsible for breathing. This increases the concentration of carbon dioxide in the blood, which positively affects the immune system. Immunity to seasonal colds, physical exercise and proper ventilation is essential for the health of bodies of breath.
- Singing improves digestion
On the digestive tract your singing positively affects the complex. First, the vibration of the voice, spreading through your body, stimulates the digestive system, improves peristalsis and internal secretion. At the same time, actively working directly with the diaphragm massages the liver, gallbladder and intestines. Do not forget to sing you will forget about problems with digestion.
- Singing is good during pregnancy
The child hears your voice. Singing out loud calm, gentle songs, you are very helpful to the proper development of the nervous system of the fetus. If these same songs will be lullabies after giving birth to your child, you will when to rest. Hearing familiar sounds and melody, the baby quickly calms down and peacefully asleep.
Sing for health!