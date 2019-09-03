Sion Sono from EV Motors received the dashboard, filled with moss
German mobile provider Sono Motors has published a series of photographs showing the interior of its future electric vehicle Sion.
The exterior design of the serial Sion had already been presented, but the final interior is demonstrated for the first time. And when you consider that externally, the car looks pretty usually, the interior is much more unique.
In the centre of the dashboard is a large 10-inch digital display infotainment system, which displays various data, including energy consumption, and driving a small 7-inch screen. While it’s pretty normal.
What really distinguishes the interior Sion EV is an area of the instrument panel, which is filled with island moss. The company claims that this helps to maintain a comfortable climate inside the car, filters the air and regulates humidity. The region where the moss can be increased by illumination.
Sion got solar cells on almost all flat exterior surfaces. According to the developers, battery capacity of 35 kWh when testing WLTP has a cruising range of 255 km. in addition, they can generate up to 30 km distance, if the car is parked under the German sun during the day.
Sono Sion intends to sell just over 16 000 Euro and plans to start production in the second half of 2020, to eventually build 260 thousand electric cars.