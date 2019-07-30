Sir Elton John has recently introduced a new reward
The singer is now 29 years old did not drink alcohol.
Legendary British singer Elton John has again boasted an equally important difference.
However, this time the award went to the contractor from the Community of alcoholics anonymous, in which sir Elton asked for help 29 years ago.
So, on his page on Instagram, the singer showed the award and said that alcohol almost ruined his life.
“On this day 29 years ago I was a broken man. But I finally found the courage to say 3 words that changed my life: “I need help”. Thank you to all the selfless people who helped me in my journey to sobriety. I am forever thankful” — confessed musician.
In the comments to the photo fans of the singer expressed his admiration for his victory.
“Proud”, “You will always be a legend,” “You are so strong, love you and proud of you,” wrote in the comments followers of the singer.