Sister Kim Kardashian congratulated her 39-year anniversary video in which Kim drunk puking over the toilet…

American socialite, model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian celebrated 21st Oct its 39 years. A very original way she greeted one of the younger sisters. 35-year-old Khloe Kardashian published in Instagram video archive. It Chloe and Kourtney Kardashian dragged a fallen drunk Kim on the floor of the toilet to the toilet on which her sick. Sister clean her hair, so they are not soiled by vomiting. And Courtney says he needs to get out of here, or she too will become bad.
In what year the video was taken, which is unlikely to happy birthday girl, not specified. Apparently about ten years ago.
The video that put Kim in an awkward position, Chloe was accompanied by a touching congratulation. “I pray that your birthday and every day of your life, you always felt loved, respected and valued highly. We love you so much! I am so proud of who you were, are and will be,” wrote sister.
