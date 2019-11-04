Sister of beyoncé, Solange Knowles has parted ways with her husband after 5 years of marriage
In November 2014, Solange Knowles married Alan Ferguson, producer and author clips, Beyonce, whom he had met seven years before the wedding. And yesterday evening confirmed the rumors in social networks: he and Alan are no longer together.
The last two years for the younger sister of beyoncé was not easy: in December 2017 Solange confessed that he suffers from a disorder of the autonomic nervous system. The struggle with the disease, an accurate diagnosis which Solange decided not to ask, could not affect her family relations.
The last 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual evolution than ever before, my body gave me no choice but to listen and calm down. In that silence I start your way to meet face-to-face with my worst enemy — fear — shared their experiences of the singer in Instagram, adding that this way she decided to walk alone:
11 years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed the whole existence of my life. At the beginning of this year, we broke up. It is unfair not to have power over your own story when you yourself can shape and change it.
Recall that for Solange, this was the second marriage. Earlier, the singer was married to football player Daniel Smith, with whom she had son Daniel Julesa. Now he is 15 years old. The couple divorced in 2007.