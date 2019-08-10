Sisters-supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid was robbed during a holiday in Greece
The American sisters-supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid have an accident during a holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos. A luxury Villa rented by the glamour girl, was robbed. The thieves turned everything upside down and made designer clothes, sunglasses, handbags, jewelry.
As reported by TMZ, 24-year-old Gigi and 23-year-old Bella suspect that the theft involved someone from the staff of the Villa, having access to the premises. The sisters approached the local police, but, according to them, there to their complaint had not been treated with due enthusiasm. In the end, the resentful American women prematurely cut short his vacation on a private plane left the island, promising in social networks, never to return. “I do not recommend. Spend your money somewhere else,” wrote Gigi.
According to father Gigi and Bella, the businessman of Palestinian origin Mohamed Hadid, the incident caused it to girls psychological trauma. However, he is satisfied at least by the fact that they themselves were not injured.
