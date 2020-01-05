‘Sit down for the road’ and other travelling habits of the Russians, who surprised the Americans
Not every alien must be brought to understand the essence of the Russian soul. American Benjamin Davis described what strange habits noticed in Russian during their travels, he writes a blog, “People and peace” “Yandex Zen”.
“Sit down on the track”
In the mind of Benjamin Davis just does not fit the sign, on which to the road was easy and safe, the Russian people sit “on the track”.
Applause to the captain of the aircraft
According to Davis, the way to clap the captain of the aircraft is exclusively Russian citizens. In addition, he does not understand why to jump from their seat to the moment when the plane hasn’t stopped yet, and the call to evacuate the plane was made. Thus, the Russian being disrespectful to the neighbors, who want to land normally and only then to gather at the exit.
Another habit that confuses the Davis — Russian is the best available seats as soon as the plane takes off. European or American will never move from his seat until he asks the steward.
Souvenirs
Davis incomprehensible love of Russian citizens to the Souvenirs that they buy wherever are. By the way, Souvenirs are bought not only close friends and relatives, but also acquaintances, colleagues, teachers, children, and just less familiar people, which may push the life at home.
It also be confused by the amount of food our compatriots “absorb” on vacation, especially when there is a regime of “all inclusive”.
In spite of such habits on vacation, Russians are not considered the most disorganized nation, and occupy only the third place after the US and China in the online version of the service to search and book tickets Biletix.
