SIU investigates circumstances of death of man in MISSISSAUGA (PHOTO)

Provincial on the control of the police investigates circumstances of death resulting from the actions of the police. The incident occurred in MISSISSAUGA this morning.

At about 3 a.m. police received a call about “a suspicious person” on Runningbrook Drive, in the area of Tomken Road and Bloor Street.

When the police arrived, they found the man in the backyard of one of the houses on this street.

“The police found the suspect and after a short communication it was used electroshock weapons,” – said constable Is Mucin reporters at the scene.

The suspect was taken to the hospital without signs of life, but officially the death was pronounced about an hour.

The name and age of the deceased were not disclosed.

Several police cars, three ambulances and one fire truck arrived on the scene Wednesday morning.

Most of the street was cordoned off by police for investigation.

Roman Haruk, who lives nearby, said he often sees people hanging out in the Park next to the area where the interaction occurred.

“There are constantly see the company three, four (people)… most drunk” – he said.

He said that his dog alerted him about the incident this morning.

“The dog started barking for about three hours a night… so I got up to see what happens,” said Haruk.

“Of course, we saw a group of people and a police officer, which, I believe, tried to shut it down. And soon after all the police cars began to catch up”.

To clarify the circumstances preceding the use of weapons was caused by the special investigations unit (SIU).

SIU is an independent Agency whose task is to investigate cases where police are involved in incidents resulting in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual abuse.