Six bodily odors, which indicate health problems
Often in the development of disorders and diseases in the body changes the usual body odor. Experts told, what smells can be a signal of adverse processes.
The smell of acetone. “Flavor” of the acetone, coming from the sweat, can point to different health problems. The most common cause of this smell from the body is diabetes. As a result of increased concentrations of glucose in the blood in this disease in the body begins to increase the number of ketone bodies. From them the body tries to get rid of, including through sweat. Hence the emergence of a peculiar smell. By the way, pronounced odor of acetone may indicate the approach of diabetic coma.
In addition to endocrine disorders that are associated with diabetes, acetone odor may say that there are
Cat’s scent. From person can come smell reminiscent of cat piss. Most often this body odor is caused due to kidney problems — chronic nephritis, pyelonephritis, and uremia. But also, according to doctors, the cat “aroma” can be a signal the following pathologies: the Smell of vinegar. If a person is observed profuse sweating with an unpleasant, pungent smell of vinegar, is an indicator of problems with the respiratory tract or the lungs. In women, this smell can indicate a serious problem with the breast, e.g. mastopathy.
The smell of fish. The smell of fish or the salty smell of the sea can occur as a consequence of metabolic disorders. The smell of fish coming from the body of the woman, is a serious cause for examination by a gynecologist. The smell may be a marker of STDs.
Sweet fruity smell. The sweet smell of fruit (can remind even the spoiled fruits) is a possible indicator of high blood sugar observed in diabetes. In addition, sweet smell emanates from the body in diphtheria.
The smell of spoiled meat. This can be felt in cancer.