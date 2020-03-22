Six events that everyone was waiting for, but they never happened
People built bunkers in case of doomsday, was meeting with his own clone and were eager to meet with the aliens, but failed. “Lifehacker” I remembered what expectations of humanity stirred the whole world, but never came true.
The end of the world according to the Mayan calendar
The probability of a planetary catastrophe on 21 December 2012 did not discuss only the lazy. Concerns were associated with the end of the Mayan calendar.
Theories about what will happen within the planned date, there were several. Some believed that the inhabitants of the Earth will experience a global physical and spiritual transformation. Others were waiting for catastrophe and loss of life. Still others believed in the threat from space and said that us flying mythical planet Nibiru, inhabited by living beings. Also discussed was the version of the surge in solar activity enormous power.
While the Sun in your everyday regime made their thermonuclear reactions, abnormal activity showed the people. Particularly worried for their life and built bunkers and stocked up with supplies. Residents in China’s Sichuan province were buying large quantities of candles in Russia from the shelves swept away canned food and matches, and the authorities of the French Department of Languedoc‑Roussillon ready for an influx of people to the mountain of Bugarach in the Pyrenees: according to rumors, all gathered at the peak had to save the aliens.
But in the indicated day the Apocalypse happened, and soon forgot all about the Mayan calendar and its prophecies.
The disappearance of Arctic sea ice by September 2016
Professor Cambridge University Peter Wadams has repeatedly predicted a complete melting of ice in the Arctic. The first forecast he made in 2007 when for the year the amount of ice decreased by 27%. Wedes assumed that the Arctic cover has completely melted by 2013, but this did not happen. In addition, it was found that over six years, the ice area increased by 25%.
Wedes did not panic and pushed the date of melting glaciers for three years. Fortunately, this prophecy did not come true. In October 2016 it became known that the ice in the Arctic is 31% more than in 2012. This was confirmed by the center for the study of snow and ice in the United States.
The creation of artificial black holes
In 2015 scientists working with the Large hadron Collider, announced the experiments to create small black holes. In the media there are many publications on this topic, and the rich imagination of the townsfolk immediately painted a monstrous picture of the absorption of the Earth a dark abyss.
In reality it was not so scary. The discovery could change our knowledge in physics turned on its head. The fact is that to create even microscopic black holes requires that the space has not existed in three dimensions, as in the current quantum physics and 11.
This is described by string theory, which is beyond the Standard model and is still popular though, but still a theory. If the experiment failed, a black hole would have only lived 10-33 seconds. It is so little that scientists would not be able to fix. And would prove the fact of the appearance of a black hole indirect evidence left by the tracks. But do not have: the experience failed.
The development of mass space tourism
Dreams of space travel are always circling the head of the futurists, scientists and ambitious entrepreneurs. The first serious steps in this direction was taken in 1986 after the report “Probable economic consequences of the development of space tourism” which was presented at the International Astronautical Congress.
In the same year could be the first flight of the space tourists. It was going to be the American teacher Christy McAuliffe. But when I launch the space Shuttle “Challenger” the woman died. The tragic incident has significantly slowed the development of space tourism.
However, to get into orbit is possible. Now the endpoint of the route — the Russian segment of the ISS. The flights carry the Soyuz spacecraft. In 2001 the first space tourist was an American entrepreneur and multimillionaire Dennis Tito. This historic event he was preparing to 8 months — even mastered the basics of controlling a space ship and learned how to manually docked it to the station in case of automation failure. Dennis Tito spent on the ISS almost 8 days, 128 times circled the Earth and paid for it with $20 million.
Now the cost of space tour ranges from $30 to $40 million For the spacewalk will have to pay another $3 million Given the sky-high price and complexity of flight training on the stream of this business will be not soon.
Human cloning
First successful attempt of cloning of a mammal — Dolly the sheep — lit the spark in the eyes of scientists and the public. Many then started talking about human cloning, debates burst out about ethics, sounded religious protests. But the Brazilians, meanwhile, shot a 250‑serial melodrama, describing what would have to go to the clone, his Creator and society in General.
At the moment, human cloning is banned worldwide and entails criminal liability. While this method of reproduction has already been tested on fish, frogs, cows, horses, mice, dogs and other living creatures. In 2018, Chinese scientists have reproduced monkeys the same way as Dolly. But human cloning is still very far away.
Storm “Area‑51”
“Area‑51” is a military base in the southern United States, in Nevada. For many years it is of interest from conspiracy theorists and ufologists, who believe that there are proofs of the existence of aliens. And maybe even live in the aliens themselves.
Until 2013 the “Zone‑51” was classified, but with the development of satellite technology to hide the object area of 100 square miles has become impossible. The aim of the database is still not disclosed, which only fuels speculation about the presence of extraterrestrial life.
To storm the “Zone‑51” was going 20 September 2019. It all started with the jokes in Facebook. A California resident Mattie Roberts planned action called “Storm “Zone‑51″. They can’t stop us all.” The idea was that a huge crowd needs to break into the base, and then the military will have no chance to resist.
Running people were in the style of “Naruto”: head forward with his hands behind his back. Such a provision would allow the stormtroopers to move faster than the bullets of the military. Sounds ridiculous and absurd. Nevertheless, the news became viral and the mark of “Go” has delivered more than 2 million people. The organizers did not expect such a resonance from simple jokes and hastened to write a refutation in social networks. Also said that take responsibility if someone decides to break in to the base.
In the end, on the appointed day at the gates of “Area‑51” gathered a total of 75 of the Braves. They were in funny costumes and holding placards with requests to release aliens. To infiltrate a military facility tried only one girl. It was quickly arrested. I must say that nearby there was a great music festival dedicated to the assault. And here he gathered about two thousand people. Many of them dressed up in costumes of aliens and loving having fun.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 14198
[name] => future
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => budushhee
)
future
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28418
[name] => predictions
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => predskazaniya
)
предсказанияFacebookVkontakte
bookmark