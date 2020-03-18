Six people from the football team Barcelona have discovered coronavirus
March 18, 2020 | Sport
Espanyol
The club from Barcelona Espanyol on its official website announced that six members of the first team passed test positive for coronavirus.
Virus Covid-19 discovered the players and coaching staff. The names are not specified.
All patients had mild symptoms, is noted in the message. The players and coaches follow medical recommendations.
Earlier, another La Liga club Valencia has confirmed 35% of positive tests for coronavirus. All infected are currently in isolation.
Also coronavirus confirmed two employees “alavesa”, General Director of “Leganés” Martin Ortega and the former President of real Madrid Lorenzo Sanz, who is in intensive care.