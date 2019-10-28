Six sources of probiotics to strengthen the immune system in the fall
The ones who hurts all the time, in most cases, have a weakened immune system. Meanwhile, probiotics can be a very effective tool in the fight against colds.
To restore and strengthen the immune system better to choose medicines natural probiotic sources. This was told by German doctors on the portal Focus Online.
According to them, probiotics as living microorganisms, specially important for the human body: they promote a healthy intestinal flora and, thus, can help protect the body from harmful substances and infections. It is known, for example, that regular use of probiotics can prevent allergies and skin diseases.
“Probiotics have the ability to activate immune cells and thereby protect the body from many diseases,” — noted experts.
To in a natural way to fill the body’s need for probiotics, you can resort to a number of probiotic products to strengthen the immune system.
Kimchi. Kimchi is rich in fiber and lactic acid bacteria, improves digestion and supports the immune system. Vitamin A, C, K2, b vitamins such as B1, B2 and B12, iron and various amino acids – all this is contained in the kimchi addition of probiotics, making it one of the most useful products in the world.
Yogurt. Deservedly considered one of the best sources of probiotics – the use of natural yoghurt improves the intestinal flora and helps with digestive problems such as constipation or diarrhea. In addition, due to the high calcium content of yogurt can improve bone density and prevent high blood pressure.
A small tip: make sure your yogurt small shelf life: the fresher the product, the higher the content of lactic acid bacteria.
Yogurt. In addition to the probiotics is rich in calcium, magnesium and phosphorus, vitamin B2, B12, vitamin D. Again, the product should not be designed for a long shelf life, then he will give the intestines a lot more lactic acid bacteria.
Pickles. Experts note that most of cucumbers in supermarkets do not contain live lactic acid bacteria. Correct pickling cucumbers themselves.
Miso. Miso is a product of traditional Japanese cuisine, most often in the form of a thick paste, which is produced by fermenting soybeans, rice, wheat or mixtures of them. Thanks to the long ripening period, which often lasts several months, develop lactic acid bacteria, which provide the characteristic miso spicy sweet and sour taste, and also strengthen the intestinal flora and help to maintain the health of the whole organism.
Cheese. These types of cheese like cheddar, Gruyere, Gouda, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese still contain live lactic acid bacteria. When eating cheese there is a rule: the older the cheese, the more probiotic bacteria in it. At the same time, pasteurized cheeses do not contain live probiotics.