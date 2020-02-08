Six-time champion Formula 1 put on sale for $ 52 million. your Manhattan penthouse (photos)

Lewis Hamilton

Six-time world champion in the class of machines Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton has re-listed his Manhattan penthouse for the price of 52 million dollars reports architecturaldigest.com.

3-storey apartment with impressive views of new York city, with an area of approximately 12.5 thousand square feet, include six bathrooms, a private rooftop terrace, a library, a big room with 6 meter high ceilings, pool and kitchen.

Internal private Elevator connects all three floors.

There is also a garage for two cars.

The British bought the house two years ago for 44 million. but it never lived.

It is located in one of the most prestigious areas of new York “Greenwich village”, near Tribeca, where celebrities.

It is noteworthy that 35-the summer driver “Mercedes” has previously exposed this penthouse for sale – in March 2019 the property was estimated at 57 million dollars. However, the buyer to find it and failed.

Note that Hamilton is also the owner of the other adjacent penthouse, which he bought last year for 40.7 million.

