Six-time Formula 1 world champion has criticized the UK government for the failure in the fight against the coronavirus (video)
Lewis Hamilton
Six-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has published an appeal to the UK government. He criticized the authorities for failing in the fight against coronavirus.
“I am amazed at how the British government behaves in a situation with coronavirus – wrote British in your Instagram. – To close the borders had a month ago. How can you allow people to come to the UK from countries where not even tested. You could have saved thousands of lives. We need better leaders!”.
Also, the pilot Mercedes told their attitude to the mass protests that engulfed the UK on the basis of race.
Edward Colston (1636-1721), whose statue was thrown from its pedestal in Bristol
“Today I watched the news about the demolished statue of Edward Colston. The authorities wanted to move it to the Museum. But this statue and the place in the river. 20 thousands of Africans died and were thrown into the sea when they were transported here. They had no burial. He stole these people from their families. The country should not celebrate it! This statue should be replaced by a monument to all those he has sold, everyone who died!”, – said Hamilton.
Massive protests against racism took place in Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow and Edinburgh. But the action in Bristol was the most striking: the protesters are not just piled up a statue of a former member of the British Parliament Colston, and mentions Lewis, but dragged her through the streets of the city, and then drowned in the Bay.