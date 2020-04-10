Six top managers of Barcelona, including two Vice presidents resigned because of a conflict with the President
Emily Rus
Two of the Vice-President of “Barcelona” – Emily brown and Enrique Tombas, as well as four Directors of the club, Silvio Alas, Maria Teixidor, Josep Pont and Jordi Casamila wrote a letter of resignation in protest against the actions of club management in the conditions of financial crisis caused by the pandemic coronavirus, according to AS.
In addition, the decision of the top management team of Barcelona was affected by the scandal caused by the expenditure of “blaugranas” one million euros for the support of the President of Barcelona Josep Maria Bartomeu and criticism from its opponents on social networks.
“We hereby wish to inform you that the undersigned managers gave the President of “Barcelona” our decision to irrevocably resign from his post at the club.
We have reached this point without the ability to control the management of the club in the face of significant challenges ahead and, especially, postpandemic scenario,” – said in a statement.