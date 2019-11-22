Six winter activities not to be missed
Winter is not only a time for holidays and time when possible miracles. It is a time for fun performances, unforgettable concerts, and thrilling events. Traditionally ForumDaily have collected a list of the most exciting events this winter that may be of interest to Russian-speaking residents of the United States.
Choose what will you prefer, and have fun to the full!
Basta
Basta — one of the most respected artists performing hip-hop with an incredible atmosphere, soulful lyrics, and incredible music. It tracks the trend neither more nor less for over 13 years, and is in leading music charts, only the first position.
The U.S. will receive a fantastic, bright and unforgettable megashou, which the artist will perform his most famous hits, and also songs from the new album.
Concerts the performer will take place in such U.S. cities:
- December 15 — Cleveland;
- December 19 — Boston;
- 21 Dec — new York.
- December 22 — Miami.
The show of Slava Polunin SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW
One of the most successful international show of all time, SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW, that was nominated for a Tony award, returns to Broadway. It’s created Glory Polunin incredible theatrical performance will fascinate art fans of all ages. The effect of SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW takes place in a reductio ad absurdum surreal world, where the author portrayed their fairytale vision filled with magical dynamism and humorous antics.
Bright views will be shown in new York for eight weeks from 22 November to 5 January. Book tickets on the link.
Fix-show “Santas exist”
U.S. residents this winter waiting for a brand new licensed the show based on the series “the Fixies”. Your children believe in Santa Claus? Professor Eccentrics and fixies will prove to you that he exists. And not only him. Impressive new year’s premiere with the participation of friends and a company Christmas grandparents from different countries will not leave anyone indifferent.
Directly into the eyes of the audience will be teleportation of characters and objects from different parts of the world. New invention Paton restless Genius allows you to draw any object from any point of the globe. Be the first to try the device Weirdos invited Simka and Nolik. Together they try to teleport Santa Claus: as without him in the most magical holiday… But the error of the instrument and hindrance from the administrator the Minds of Pulatovna Sansenoy leads to unexpected consequences: three of Santa Claus from different continents will be on the same stage.
Schedule of performances:
- December 21 — Los Angeles;
- December 22 — Seattle;
- December 23 — Denver;
- December 25 — Washington (D.C.);
- December 26 — Philadelphia;
- Dec 27, Wayne;
- December 28 — Boston;
- 29 Dec 11:00 — new York;
- 29 Dec at 16:00 in new York.
- December 30 — Chicago;
- January 2 — Miami.
Stas Mikhailov
In honor of its 50th anniversary one of the most famous and beloved Russian singers Stas Mikhailov will present to his fans in the US a new program called “All for you”.
He always wins the audience, because at each concert, the artist not only performs the songs one after the other, and interacts with the audience, responds to his mood, communicates with the audience.
Concert schedule:
- January 26 — Los Angeles;
- January 30 — Miami;
- 1 Feb — new York.
Vera Polozkova
Russian poet Vera Polozkova for the first time on tour in the United States. In America, she will present her new concert, where poetry is complemented by music and visual elements that accurately convey the meaning of the works of the poet. The poems included in the new program are consistent with the travel and changes in the life of the Skid, at the same time, revolving around the eternal themes: love and fear, money and spiritual wealth, age and relationships between people.
Poetic concerts Vera Polozkova “High resolution” will be held in such U.S. cities:
- December 13 — San Francisco;
- December 15 — new York.
Circus Gregory Popovich
Winner of many international circus competitions, winner of the gold medal of the competition in Paris, Grand Prix in Brussels, the first place circus competition in Moscow and special prize in Monte-Carlo, the legendary entertainer Gregory Popovich is coming to the United States along with his entire team.
This unforgettable show will amuse the whole family. Guests will see over 30 animals and acrobats, jugglers, equilibrists and of course, clowns.
In the program — new rooms, clowning and classical Russian circus: animal railway, dog school, cat Revue, the brave firefighters and more.
Schedule of performances:
- December 8 — Portland;
- December 15 — San Francisco;
- January 2 — Austin;
- January 3 — Dallas;
- January 4th — Houston;
- January 11 — in Philadelphia;
- February 1 — Cleveland;
- February 8 — new Jersey;
- February 9 — Boston;
- April 19 — new York.
- April 25 — Chicago.