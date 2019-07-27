Six-year-old Kim Kardashian did her nose piercing
Six-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made a nose piercing. The North West with pierced body part appeared in the “storis” of her mother in the network Instagram.
With a nose piercing North West attended the 85th anniversary of her grandmother Mary Jo Campbell. The event was attended by other members of the Kardashian family, including Kendall Jenner, Chloe and Courtney Kardashian, etc. the mother of six girls hurried to appease the fans, considering that at this age the child early to make the punctures. According to the reality star, is actually the earring in the nose is a dummy, holding in place without having to really puncture the skin.
Kim Kardashian often shares with followers pictures with children and allows her daughter to use makeup, as repeatedly provoked the indignation of the public. However, attacks users Network star is trying to ignore.