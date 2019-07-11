SK Brann vs Shamrock Rovers live streaming free: preview, prediction
Brann – Shamrock Rovers. Forecast (category 2.05) for the Europa League match (07/11/2019)
Brann cannot win in three games in a row, but whether the Norwegians will interrupt their series on July 11 in a game with Shamrock Rovers – we have the answer in our forecast. Victory for the favorite?
Branne
Brann is not at the highest level in the Norwegian Championship this season – after 15 matches, Lars Nielsen’s team is only fifth in the standings. For the leader of Molde, the Reds are already losing seven points, and with each round this handicap continues to increase.
All because of the unsuccessful game “Branna” in the last matches – a zero draw with “Miendalen” in the last round extended the club’s series without victories to three matches.
Shamrock rovers
In “Shamrock Rovers’ season in full swing – the team of Stephen Bradley is trying to prevent the leader of the” Dundalk “to leave a serious gap. “Hoops” after 24 rounds are in second place in the table with 48 points, losing eight points to their main competitor.
With the results, Shamrock Rovers also has problems recently – in the last round, the club, contrary to all forecasts, played zeros with Sligo Rovers.
Statistics
Only in one of the last seven matches “Brann” lost
Only in one of the last five fights did Shamrock Rovers be able to win
Only in two of the last seven matches “Brann” did not score
Forecast
Brann does not show his best football in the last matches, but so far the distance from the leader has not reached a critical point and the Reds are capable of imposing the fight. Today, the owners will most likely rely on the attack and try to get a comfortable victory – the Norwegians have an advantage in class and they shouldn’t make a mistake in the home game, especially since the “hoops” have a slight crisis.