Skillfully shook booty: Laima Vaikule in a pant suit, danced twerk with a group of KAZKA (video)
Famous Latvian singer Laima Vaikule boasted ability to perform the twerk, which for several years is incredibly popular in youth culture.
So, on his page on the social network, the singer released a video where incendiary dances along with members of the Ukrainian group KAZKAза the scenes of the music festival “Rendezvous”, which is being held in Odessa.
“Cried with KAZKA, and now dance to the Kamensky”, signed movie 65-year-old singer.
Video Vaikule rhythmically moves to the music. His dance lime charged fans a positive mood and got a lot of compliments. Fans noted that the singer is doing great and vigorously moving the “fifth point”, and choose a bold and fashionable outfits for public appearances.
“A young, naughty and funky”, “Bomber dance”, “So young! Alive! Just ideal,” “You just radiate positivity. Be healthy”, “Revised a bunch of times. Lighters”, “Young, naughty and awesome”, “So young! Alive! Just ideal,” — responded to an impromptu performance of the singer users.
By the way, the singer admits that, despite his age, loves to rock on the dance floor. She recently took on this topic a funny video, which also highlights her best friend Alla Pugacheva. The two stars played the scene with a discussion of their hottest dances in the restaurant. In the same video, by the way, the Diva joked that tired young man, they say, sometimes, she wants attention of peers.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in an interview to our edition Laima Vaikule made a Frank admission, saying: “I realized that to die.”
