Skin abruptly started to grow old? Began to use vitamin E properly, the result surprised all her friends
Vitamin E belongs to the vitamins of the reproductive system and very useful for women. Can’t do without it treatment of any gynecological disease.
Vitamin E is essential for egg development, but if a woman is pregnant, to fetal development. People say that this vitamin is responsible for femininity. When the body does not lack vitamin E, the woman feels healthy and looks beautiful.
Vitamin E for women
It prevents the appearance of wrinkles, nourishing and hydrating the skin from within. If you use it regularly and in proper quantity, it is possible to delay the aging process for 5-10 years.
Vitamin E — an excellent antioxidant that protects cells from oxidation, prevents the development malignant processes in the body, which leads to tumors and cancer. With a lack of this vitamin cells become more susceptible to the effects of toxins and destroyed, weakening the immune system.
Tocopherol, the main active ingredient of vitamin E, removes from the body toxins and prevents the formation of carcinogens, and also actively participates in tissue regeneration and normalizes hormones.
Vitamin E is contained in the following products (in descending order): oil of wheat germ, soybean, cotton and sunflower oil, almonds, hazelnuts, margarine, corn oil and Flaxseed oil, walnuts, soy, corn, coconut and olive oil, buckwheat, wheat, cashews, dried apricots, rye, sea buckthorn, beans, rosehips, oat groats, peas and other products.
As you can see, vitamin E foods in sufficient quantity, but most of these products are quite fatty.
It is therefore particularly suffer from a lack of vitamin E women who sit on a diet.
They exclude from their diet foods that vitamin E is contained in the greatest quantity, not realizing that it is impossible without a normal metabolism. It turns out, wanting to look better, girls begin to lose weight, but doing it wrong, don’t get there. A lack of vitamin E affects the condition of skin and hair. Age eyes.
Signs of low vitamin E: dry hair, dry and wrinkled skin, sweating, lack of libido, depression, apathy. It turns out, vitamin E is responsible not only for physical but also for psychological condition of the person.
What to do if food to get vitamin not work?
You can drink vitamin E synthetic origin. It is easily absorbed, and this is its great advantage. How to take vitamin E? The Apothecary in capsule form and begin the course, taking mentioned on the package dose. Daily dose should not exceed 15 mg.
What is important to know? The intake of vitamin E can not be combined with taking vitamin D and conversely, vitamin E is recommended to take in combination with vitamins A and C.
This vitamin is fat soluble, so in order to get the maximum benefit, it is best consumed along with fatty foods and in the first half of the day. It is advisable not to combine the intake of vitamin E capsules with the use of antibiotics and to wash it down with coffee, juice, milk.