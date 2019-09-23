Skinny legs can be a sign of health problems
Skinny legs can indicate the likelihood of health problems, scientists of Germany. According to them, skinny legs are different people, located to cardiovascular diseases.
The connection between slim legs and health violations were identified by specialists of the University of Tubingen. Previously they were surveyed 981 people. The volunteers were tested for compliance with standard parameters of metabolic syndrome.
Metabolic syndrome is a generic term, which combines a number of disorders such as hypertension, excess weight, high blood sugar levels. Metabolic syndrome increases the risk of heart disease and other diseases of the blood vessels, and type II diabetes.
The researchers found that some of their subjects (18%) showed symptoms of metabolic syndrome – despite the fact that their weight was within a normal body mass index. It was observed that these volunteers have a common characteristic — slim legs.
According to the researchers, lean legs can be a result of genetic factors where in the body the fat is distributed unevenly. If you have a slim foot in humans there is a clear excess weight in the waist and abdomen, such a feature of the physique, most significantly increases the likelihood that the body may develop cardiovascular disorders, concluded the experts.