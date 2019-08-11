Skipping Breakfast leads to obesity
Scientists told about the unexpected relationship between skipping Breakfast and obesity in adolescents.
Brazilian scientists from the Medical school of University of Sao Paulo found a relationship between skipping the morning meal and the development of obesity and other health problems in adolescents. It is found out in the course of the study.
In the framework of the scientific works of Brazilian experts analyzed data on 3 528 adolescents aged 12.5 to 17.5 years of the major European cities and about 991 teenager from Brazil at the age from 14 till 18 years. Children from different continents participated in the study for a reason: it allowed scientists to study the relationship between the lifestyles of children, which differs depending on the country, with the risk of different diseases. Researchers were interested in data on diet, physical activity, height, body mass index, girth of waist and so on.
It turned out that of all types of eating behavior that were identified in adolescents from different countries in the course of the study, the most strongly correlated with obesity one in which the child has skipped Breakfast. This type of behavior significantly affected the volume of the waist. So, boys, who had skipped Breakfast, waist length was, on average, by 2.13 – 2.61 inches more than those teenagers who were eating Breakfast. As for girls, their waist was greater by 1.97 inches, than those who ate in the morning. In addition, skipping Breakfast in adolescents regardless of gender, increased body mass index.