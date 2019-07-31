Skobeeva about it will tell: in Russia, a rapidly growing number of people living below the…
In Russia, where at the end of 2014, there were 15.7 million poor, the number of people living below the poverty line citizens have reached 21 million.
“All Federal channels have lipanovich only two news. “What have the Ukrainians” and “What’s “binder”. And the news they are on their idiot box will never show. Informacin the Kremlin has imposed a taboo”, says the Russian statistics officer APU Anatoly Srefan (“Stirlitz”).
By the way, the article States that an increase in the number of poor in Rosstat explain the new methodology estimates the cash income of the population, which was introduced in April 2019, as well as “advancing growth of the cost of living index compared to the consumer price index”. At the same time, the publication stresses that the real incomes of Russians are falling for the sixth consecutive year — since the occupation of Crimea and Western sanctions.
As previously reported “FACTS”, once at the beginning of 2019 ratings of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s record fell, sociologists changed the methodology of the surveys of respondents, which helped to improve the rating of the master of the Kremlin. However, it seems it’s not saved — according to the “Levada center” found that 38 percent of Russians do not want Putin remained head of state after his current tenure in 2014.
